Nike (NKE) PT Raised to $100.00 at Barclays

Nike (NYSE:NKE) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Barclays to $100.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the footwear maker’s stock. Barclays’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.89% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on NKE. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Nike in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Nike to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. HSBC set a $92.00 target price on shares of Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Nike from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Nike from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.65.

NKE opened at $85.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.64 billion, a PE ratio of 35.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Nike has a twelve month low of $50.35 and a twelve month high of $86.04.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 billion. Nike had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 36.57%. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Nike will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nike announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the footwear maker to repurchase up to 12.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Nike news, CFO Andrew Campion sold 103,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $8,241,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 235,457 shares in the company, valued at $18,838,914.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eric D. Sprunk sold 150,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.07, for a total transaction of $11,860,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 241,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,131,698.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 365,778 shares of company stock valued at $29,131,176. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Nike by 11.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,947 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,116,000 after purchasing an additional 6,192 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its position in Nike by 5.8% during the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 21,510 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nike by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,663 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,233,000 after acquiring an additional 5,461 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Nike by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 5,901 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nike by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,860 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.95% of the company’s stock.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

