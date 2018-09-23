Nike (NKE) Given New $100.00 Price Target at Susquehanna Bancshares

Nike (NYSE:NKE) had its price target lifted by Susquehanna Bancshares from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a positive rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co set a $82.00 target price on Nike and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Wedbush upped their target price on Nike from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised Nike from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, August 20th. UBS Group raised Nike from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Nike in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $82.65.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $85.55 on Thursday. Nike has a 1-year low of $50.35 and a 1-year high of $86.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.93 billion, a PE ratio of 35.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.70.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. Nike had a return on equity of 36.57% and a net margin of 5.31%. The company had revenue of $9.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Nike will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nike announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, June 28th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the footwear maker to buy up to 12.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 31st. Nike’s payout ratio is currently 33.06%.

In other Nike news, insider Eric D. Sprunk sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.07, for a total transaction of $11,860,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 241,959 shares in the company, valued at $19,131,698.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Andrew Campion sold 2,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.85, for a total value of $223,402.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 365,778 shares of company stock worth $29,131,176 in the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nike during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Nike by 1,044.3% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Nike during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nike during the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, Tyvor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nike during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.95% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

