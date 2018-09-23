Nike Inc Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $3.12 Per Share (NKE)

Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) – Investment analysts at B. Riley raised their FY2020 EPS estimates for Nike in a report issued on Wednesday, September 19th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now anticipates that the footwear maker will post earnings of $3.12 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.05. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on NKE. Bank of America reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Nike in a report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group set a $81.00 price target on shares of Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Pivotal Research set a $85.00 price target on shares of Nike and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Nike to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Nike from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.65.

Shares of Nike stock opened at $85.55 on Friday. Nike has a 1-year low of $50.35 and a 1-year high of $86.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $136.64 billion, a PE ratio of 35.35, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.70.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. Nike had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 36.57%. The firm had revenue of $9.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its position in Nike by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 7,763 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank increased its position in Nike by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 4,610 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in Nike by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 223,178 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $17,783,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC increased its position in Nike by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 22,449 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Nike by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,366 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,932,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Eric D. Sprunk sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.07, for a total transaction of $11,860,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 241,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,131,698.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Johnathan A. Rodgers sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.05, for a total transaction of $1,360,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,293,203.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 365,778 shares of company stock valued at $29,131,176. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nike declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, June 28th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the footwear maker to purchase up to 12.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 31st. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is 33.06%.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

