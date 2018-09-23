NII (NIHD) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

NII (NASDAQ:NIHD) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday.

Separately, BidaskClub raised NII from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st.

Get NII alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NIHD opened at $4.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.67. NII has a 12 month low of $0.22 and a 12 month high of $7.29.

NII (NASDAQ:NIHD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $156.00 million during the quarter.

In other news, VP Timothy M. Mulieri sold 37,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.82, for a total transaction of $217,516.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NIHD. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NII by 337.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,693,659 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $22,206,000 after purchasing an additional 4,391,533 shares during the last quarter. New Generation Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NII by 44.0% during the first quarter. New Generation Advisors LLC now owns 8,345,995 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $17,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551,144 shares during the last quarter. Ratan Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of NII during the first quarter worth about $3,308,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY bought a new stake in shares of NII during the second quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Metlife Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NII during the first quarter worth about $1,578,000. Institutional investors own 72.84% of the company’s stock.

NII Company Profile

NII Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless communication services to the individual consumers under the Nextel brand in Brazil. The company offers its services through wideband code division multiple access and long-term evolution networks. Its services include mobile telephone voice and wireless data, international voice and data roaming, and application-based radio connection services.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for NII Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NII and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.