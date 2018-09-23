Nickel One Resources Inc (NNN) Director Carl Vance Loeber Sells 910,000 Shares

Nickel One Resources Inc (CVE:NNN) Director Carl Vance Loeber sold 910,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.03, for a total transaction of C$27,300.00.
CVE NNN remained flat at $C$0.03 on Friday. 275,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands.
Nickel One Resources Company Profile
