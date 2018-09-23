Nickel One Resources Inc (NNN) Director Carl Vance Loeber Sells 910,000 Shares

Nickel One Resources Inc (CVE:NNN) Director Carl Vance Loeber sold 910,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.03, for a total transaction of C$27,300.00.

CVE NNN remained flat at $C$0.03 on Friday. 275,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands.

Nickel One Resources Company Profile

Nickel One Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores for, and evaluates mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for copper, cobalt, nickel, platinum, palladium, and gold metals. It holds interests in the Manitouwadge property, which consists of 71 mining claims totaling 1,099 claim units covering an area of approximately 17,584 hectares located in the areas of Bigrock Lake and Olga Lake, Thunder Bay Mining Division, Ontario; and Lantinen Koillismaa project situated in North-central Finland.

