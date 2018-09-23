Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. Sells 2,125 Shares of Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. decreased its position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,272 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,125 shares during the period. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carnick & Kubik Group LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 149.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carnick & Kubik Group LLC now owns 39,689 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,160,000 after buying an additional 23,755 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth about $241,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 68,866 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $7,218,000 after buying an additional 6,023 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 1,157,965 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $121,366,000 after buying an additional 24,140 shares during the period. Finally, Vestpro Financial Partners Inc. dba CPF Texas lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vestpro Financial Partners Inc. dba CPF Texas now owns 5,960 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the period. 63.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $123.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Bank of America set a $144.00 price objective on Walt Disney and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Imperial Capital lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.45.

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $110.40 on Friday. Walt Disney Co has a one year low of $96.80 and a one year high of $117.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.10). Walt Disney had a net margin of 20.76% and a return on equity of 21.37%. The firm had revenue of $15.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 768 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.35, for a total transaction of $80,140.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,973,244.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 437,679 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $50,333,085.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,498,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,370,165. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 710,954 shares of company stock valued at $80,620,932 over the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming services under the brand ESPN, Disney, and Freeform; broadcast businesses, which include the ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; radio businesses consisting of the ESPN Radio network; and the Radio Disney network.

