New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYCB) Shares Bought by OppenheimerFunds Inc.

OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 262,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,737 shares during the quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc.’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $2,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in New York Community Bancorp by 12.9% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 157,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,743,000 after buying an additional 17,991 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in New York Community Bancorp by 3.0% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 191,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,117,000 after buying an additional 5,514 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its position in New York Community Bancorp by 17.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 80,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 12,046 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the second quarter worth $876,000. Finally, Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC increased its position in New York Community Bancorp by 86.8% in the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 96,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,063,000 after buying an additional 44,748 shares during the last quarter. 64.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYCB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. ValuEngine lowered New York Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Sandler O’Neill set a $14.00 price target on New York Community Bancorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised New York Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.59.

NYSE:NYCB opened at $11.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.66. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.40 and a 52-week high of $14.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20. The company had revenue of $286.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.86 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 25.81%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for New York Community Bank and New York Commercial Bank that offer banking products and financial services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products that include checking and savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, certificates of deposit, NOW and money market accounts, and non-interest-bearing accounts.

