NEW WORLD Dev L/ADR (NDVLY) and Colliers International Group (CIGI) Head to Head Review

NEW WORLD Dev L/ADR (NASDAQ: CIGI) and Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NEW WORLD Dev L/ADR and Colliers International Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NEW WORLD Dev L/ADR $7.29 billion 1.95 $988.63 million N/A N/A Colliers International Group $2.28 billion 1.31 $49.31 million $3.02 26.14

NEW WORLD Dev L/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Colliers International Group.

Volatility and Risk

NEW WORLD Dev L/ADR has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Colliers International Group has a beta of 1.45, meaning that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

70.2% of Colliers International Group shares are held by institutional investors. 15.3% of Colliers International Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares NEW WORLD Dev L/ADR and Colliers International Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NEW WORLD Dev L/ADR N/A N/A N/A Colliers International Group 2.66% 29.50% 5.87%

Dividends

NEW WORLD Dev L/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Colliers International Group pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.1%. Colliers International Group pays out 3.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for NEW WORLD Dev L/ADR and Colliers International Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NEW WORLD Dev L/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A Colliers International Group 0 0 5 0 3.00

Colliers International Group has a consensus price target of $79.75, suggesting a potential upside of 1.01%. Given Colliers International Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Colliers International Group is more favorable than NEW WORLD Dev L/ADR.

Summary

Colliers International Group beats NEW WORLD Dev L/ADR on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

NEW WORLD Dev L/ADR Company Profile

New World Development Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, constructs, develops, operates, manages, rents, and leases properties. The company's property portfolio comprises residential projects, shopping malls, offices, hotels, and service apartments, as well as mixed-use commercial landmarks. It also provides facility management, transport, and other services, as well as commercial aircraft leasing, container handling, storage, and bus and ferry services; and operates infrastructure projects, such as roads, environment, ports, logistics, and aviation. In addition, the company is involved in duty free operation and general trading, civil engineering and building construction, cultural and creation, retail and corporate sales, loyalty program, marketing, promotion, fashion retailing and trading, and piling and ground investigation businesses. Further, it manages Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre; operates hotels, golf clubs, shopping malls, arts derivatives, toll roads; operates and manages department stores; operates and manages department stores; and provides information technology, training courses, financial, property agency management and consultancy, nominee, project management and consultancy, estate agency, management, carpark management, advertising and media related, business and investment consultancy, and catering services, as well as foundation works. As of June 30, 2017, the company operated and managed a total of 37 stores and 2 shopping malls spreading in 21 cities in Mainland China; and had a total of 17 hotels providing approximately 7,700 guest rooms in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and Southeast Asia. New World Development Company Limited was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

Colliers International Group Company Profile

Colliers International Group Inc. provides commercial real estate services to corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. The company's Sales and Lease Brokerage division offers transaction brokerage services, including landlord representation, tenant representation, and capital markets and investment services, as well as property management, leasing, and valuations. This division provides its services for various asset classes, including office, industrial, retail, multi-family, hotel, and mixed-use properties. Its Outsourcing & Advisory Services division offers portfolio management, transaction and project management, workplace solutions, strategic consulting, property and asset management, and other corporate real estate services, as well as lease administration and facilities management systems; and valuation and appraisal review and management, portfolio or single asset valuation, arbitration and consulting, various studies, tax appeals, and litigation support services. This segment also provides property level accounting, tenant service/relations and bidding, awarding and administering subcontracts for management and maintenance, landscaping, security, parking, capital, and tenant improvements services; and bid document review, construction monitoring and delivery management, contract administration and integrated cost control, facility and engineering functionality, milestone and performance monitoring, quality assurance, risk management, and strategic project consulting services. In addition, it offers visioning, change management, and strategic consulting services; property marketing services for commercial and residential projects; and research services for owners and landlords. The company was founded in 1972 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

