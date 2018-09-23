New Senior Investment Group (SNR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE:SNR) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 2,385,374 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 229% from the previous session’s volume of 725,607 shares.The stock last traded at $5.74 and had previously closed at $5.65.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on New Senior Investment Group from $8.00 to $7.30 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. ValuEngine cut New Senior Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised New Senior Investment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st.

The firm has a market cap of $471.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.98.

New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $108.85 million for the quarter. New Senior Investment Group had a negative net margin of 7.82% and a negative return on equity of 7.11%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that New Senior Investment Group Inc will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.06%. New Senior Investment Group’s payout ratio is 45.61%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 177.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 209,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after buying an additional 133,908 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 254,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 18,120 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 113,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 45,010 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,587,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,584,000 after purchasing an additional 106,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of New Senior Investment Group in the 2nd quarter worth $1,769,000. 67.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Senior Investment Group (NYSE: SNR) is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust with a diversified portfolio of senior housing properties located across the United States. As of March 31, 2018, New Senior is one of the largest owners of senior housing properties, with 133 properties across 37 states.

