Neptune Technologies & Bioressources Inc (NEPT) Director Richard Paul Schottenfeld Sells 291,115 Shares

Neptune Technologies & Bioressources Inc (TSE:NEPT) Director Richard Paul Schottenfeld sold 291,115 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.66, for a total value of C$1,356,595.90.

Neptune Technologies & Bioressources stock traded down C$0.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$5.42. 895,184 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,216. Neptune Technologies & Bioressources Inc has a 12 month low of C$0.86 and a 12 month high of C$6.64.

Neptune Technologies & Bioressources Inc, a nutrition products company, produces and commercializes nutraceutical products and turnkey solutions primarily for omega-3 softgel capsules and liquids. It offers specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils, as well as pet supplements.

