Natixis Invests $515,000 in Jefferies Financial Group Inc (JEF)

Natixis bought a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 22,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $515,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. 74.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, June 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Monday, August 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:JEF opened at $23.52 on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group Inc has a 1 year low of $21.61 and a 1 year high of $28.30. The stock has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.15. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 7.60%. The company had revenue of $911.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $789.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. Jefferies Financial Group’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group Inc will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Monday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 14th. This is an increase from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 30.30%.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc, a financial services company, offers a range of products and services in investment banking, equities, fixed income, and wealth management in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It engages in the debt capital market, equity capital market, merger and acquisition, private capital advisory, and restructuring and recapitalization businesses.

