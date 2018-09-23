Natixis Invests $462,000 in Plains GP Holdings LP (PAGP) Stock

Natixis purchased a new position in Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 19,320 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAGP. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Plains GP by 53.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,272,725 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $92,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483,681 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Plains GP by 3,697.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,494,131 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $35,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454,784 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Plains GP in the second quarter worth about $26,896,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its stake in Plains GP by 707.6% in the second quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 1,198,629 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canyon Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Plains GP by 49.9% in the first quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,119,477 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $67,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on PAGP shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Plains GP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Plains GP from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Plains GP in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Plains GP in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

Plains GP stock opened at $24.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Plains GP Holdings LP has a fifty-two week low of $18.98 and a fifty-two week high of $27.00. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 37.15 and a beta of 1.25.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.17). Plains GP had a negative net margin of 2.51% and a positive return on equity of 0.57%. The company had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 billion. sell-side analysts predict that Plains GP Holdings LP will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Plains GP Profile

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

