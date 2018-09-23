Natixis Buys New Holdings in Brighthouse Financial Inc (BHF)

Natixis bought a new stake in Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ:BHF) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHF. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Brighthouse Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $351,396,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Brighthouse Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $117,441,000. EJF Capital LLC grew its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 157.7% during the second quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 1,262,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,588,000 after buying an additional 772,500 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Brighthouse Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $51,372,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Brighthouse Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $41,722,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.41% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ BHF opened at $46.45 on Friday. Brighthouse Financial Inc has a 52 week low of $39.24 and a 52 week high of $67.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $5.56 billion and a PE ratio of 7.20.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $59.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.57.
About Brighthouse Financial
Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides a range of annuity and life insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. It offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security; and term, whole, universal, and variable life insurance products for policyholders' needs for financial security and protected wealth transfer.
Featured Article: Market Capitalization
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ:BHF).
Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.