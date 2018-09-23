Natixis Buys New Holdings in Brighthouse Financial Inc (BHF)

Natixis bought a new stake in Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ:BHF) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHF. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Brighthouse Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $351,396,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Brighthouse Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $117,441,000. EJF Capital LLC grew its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 157.7% during the second quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 1,262,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,588,000 after buying an additional 772,500 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Brighthouse Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $51,372,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Brighthouse Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $41,722,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

NASDAQ BHF opened at $46.45 on Friday. Brighthouse Financial Inc has a 52 week low of $39.24 and a 52 week high of $67.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $5.56 billion and a PE ratio of 7.20.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by ($0.69). Brighthouse Financial had a positive return on equity of 5.58% and a negative net margin of 7.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Brighthouse Financial’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Brighthouse Financial Inc will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $59.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.57.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides a range of annuity and life insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. It offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security; and term, whole, universal, and variable life insurance products for policyholders' needs for financial security and protected wealth transfer.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ:BHF).

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.