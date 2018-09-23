National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.00.

NSA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th.

In other National Storage Affiliates Trust news, Director Chad Leroy Meisinger bought 10,000 shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.80 per share, with a total value of $268,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 13.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 873,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,916,000 after purchasing an additional 7,924 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 755,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,293,000 after purchasing an additional 22,838 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 4,081 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 29,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 3,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 271,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,374,000 after purchasing an additional 44,025 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NSA opened at $26.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.46. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1-year low of $23.10 and a 1-year high of $32.28.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $79.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.68 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 1.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is currently 93.55%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The Company currently holds ownership interests in and operates 533 self storage properties located in 29 states with approximately 33 million rentable square feet.

