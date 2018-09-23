National Bank Financial Boosts Tamarack Valley Energy (TVE) Price Target to C$6.75

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) had its target price boosted by National Bank Financial from C$6.50 to C$6.75 in a research report report published on Thursday morning. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.75 to C$6.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Eight Capital boosted their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Friday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$5.69.

Tamarack Valley Energy stock opened at C$4.89 on Thursday. Tamarack Valley Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$2.31 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.16.

In other Tamarack Valley Energy news, insider Kevin Screen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.70, for a total transaction of C$70,500.00.

Tamarack Valley Energy Company Profile

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

