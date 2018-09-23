Nathalie Adda Sells 4,155 Shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (ENTA) Stock

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ENTA) VP Nathalie Adda sold 4,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.32, for a total transaction of $396,054.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,054.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Nathalie Adda also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Enanta Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Monday, August 20th, Nathalie Adda sold 4,155 shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total transaction of $383,589.60.

On Wednesday, July 18th, Nathalie Adda sold 5,045 shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.84, for a total transaction of $629,817.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTA opened at $92.41 on Friday. Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $42.49 and a fifty-two week high of $127.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 0.87.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.01). Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The business had revenue of $57.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.59 million. research analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,306 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $112,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 25,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 167.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 29,449 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 18,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,288 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. 77.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.60.

About Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. The company's research and development focuses on disease targets: hepatitis B virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, primary biliary cholangitis, and respiratory syncytial virus.

See Also: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.