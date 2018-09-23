Nathalie Adda Sells 4,155 Shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (ENTA) Stock

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ENTA) VP Nathalie Adda sold 4,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.32, for a total transaction of $396,054.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,054.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Nathalie Adda also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 20th, Nathalie Adda sold 4,155 shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total transaction of $383,589.60.
- On Wednesday, July 18th, Nathalie Adda sold 5,045 shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.84, for a total transaction of $629,817.80.
Shares of NASDAQ:ENTA opened at $92.41 on Friday. Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $42.49 and a fifty-two week high of $127.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 0.87.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,306 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $112,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 25,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 167.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 29,449 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 18,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,288 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. 77.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.60.
About Enanta Pharmaceuticals
Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. The company's research and development focuses on disease targets: hepatitis B virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, primary biliary cholangitis, and respiratory syncytial virus.
