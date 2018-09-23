NAGA (NGC) Market Cap Tops $17.18 Million

NAGA (CURRENCY:NGC) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. Over the last week, NAGA has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar. One NAGA token can currently be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00004363 BTC on major exchanges including OKEx, Upbit, IDEX and HitBTC. NAGA has a market capitalization of $17.18 million and $74,724.00 worth of NAGA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get NAGA alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00008645 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004172 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014873 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000357 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.53 or 0.00291169 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.30 or 0.00153616 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000207 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00009732 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $470.03 or 0.07006950 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About NAGA

NAGA launched on November 4th, 2017. NAGA’s total supply is 77,910,266 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,707,916 tokens. NAGA’s official website is www.thenagacoin.com . NAGA’s official Twitter account is @naga_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling NAGA

NAGA can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, IDEX, Bittrex, OKEx, HitBTC, Cobinhood and Sistemkoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NAGA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NAGA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NAGA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NAGA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NAGA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.