MutualFirst Financial (MFSF) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of MutualFirst Financial (NASDAQ:MFSF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered MutualFirst Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. TheStreet lowered MutualFirst Financial from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a neutral rating on shares of MutualFirst Financial in a research report on Monday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. MutualFirst Financial currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:MFSF opened at $36.60 on Friday. MutualFirst Financial has a 1 year low of $34.30 and a 1 year high of $40.50. The company has a market cap of $314.30 million, a PE ratio of 19.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

MutualFirst Financial (NASDAQ:MFSF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. MutualFirst Financial had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 15.56%. The firm had revenue of $21.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.10 million. sell-side analysts expect that MutualFirst Financial will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 7th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. MutualFirst Financial’s payout ratio is currently 37.70%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MFSF. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in MutualFirst Financial by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 535,056 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,395,000 after purchasing an additional 51,809 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in MutualFirst Financial by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 223,186 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,091,000 after purchasing an additional 36,298 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in MutualFirst Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $882,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in MutualFirst Financial by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 232,347 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,771,000 after purchasing an additional 18,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in MutualFirst Financial by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 446,609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,190,000 after purchasing an additional 9,736 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.71% of the company’s stock.

MutualFirst Financial Company Profile

MutualFirst Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MutualBank that provides various financial services in the United States. It accepts savings deposit, NOW, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company offers one-to four-family residential property, commercial real estate, construction and development, and commercial business loans; consumer loans, such as auto loans, boat and recreational vehicle loans, loans secured by savings deposits, and credit card and unsecured consumer loans; and adjustable rate loans.

