Morgan Stanley Trims Duke Energy (DUK) Target Price to $85.00

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued on Friday. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.49% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on DUK. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Friday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Duke Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Barclays assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.06.

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $79.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.04. Duke Energy has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $91.80.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $5.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that Duke Energy will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.98, for a total transaction of $566,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 4,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,513.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Melissa H. Anderson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.76, for a total value of $40,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,234,248.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,779 shares of company stock worth $956,650. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DUK. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 394,654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,612,000 after acquiring an additional 53,453 shares in the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 41,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,223,000 after acquiring an additional 3,520 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 56,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,359,000 after acquiring an additional 4,751 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 406,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,502,000 after acquiring an additional 76,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 49,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,838,000 after acquiring an additional 3,277 shares in the last quarter. 58.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity; and engages in the wholesale of electricity to municipalities, electric cooperative utilities, and other load-serving entities.

