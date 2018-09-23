Morgan Stanley Lowers CMS Energy (CMS) Price Target to $50.00

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $51.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 1.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Howard Weil reissued a “sector outperform” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Barclays began coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. Argus raised shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. CMS Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.20.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

NYSE:CMS opened at $49.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.68. CMS Energy has a twelve month low of $40.48 and a twelve month high of $50.85.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. CMS Energy had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 15.14%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. CMS Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that CMS Energy will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CMS Energy news, insider Dhenuvakonda Rao Venkat sold 1,000 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.77, for a total transaction of $48,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 2,861 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.45, for a total transaction of $138,615.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. boosted its holdings in CMS Energy by 267.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 3,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CMS Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $156,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in CMS Energy by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new position in CMS Energy during the 1st quarter worth $214,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management purchased a new position in CMS Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $229,000. 89.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. It operates through three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel-fired plants, as well as renewable energy and nuclear sources.

Read More: Return on Investment (ROI)

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.