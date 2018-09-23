Morgan Stanley Increases Enbridge Energy Partners (EEP) Price Target to $12.00

Enbridge Energy Partners (NYSE:EEP) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Friday. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 3.45% from the stock’s previous close.

EEP has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Enbridge Energy Partners in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Enbridge Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Enbridge Energy Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Shares of EEP stock opened at $11.60 on Friday. Enbridge Energy Partners has a twelve month low of $8.89 and a twelve month high of $16.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Enbridge Energy Partners (NYSE:EEP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Enbridge Energy Partners had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 9.25%. The company had revenue of $537.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.60 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. equities analysts expect that Enbridge Energy Partners will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EEP. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge Energy Partners by 19,269,332.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 9,442,022 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $103,201,000 after buying an additional 9,441,973 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge Energy Partners by 142.0% in the 1st quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,332,662 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $89,967,000 after buying an additional 5,476,675 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge Energy Partners by 722.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,337,034 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,544,000 after buying an additional 2,052,893 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,578,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $13,160,000. 42.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enbridge Energy Partners

Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P. provides crude oil and liquid petroleum gathering, transportation, and storage services assets in the United States. The company's Lakehead system consists of approximately 4,212 miles of pipe and 74 pump stations located in the Great Lakes and Midwest regions of the United States.

