Morgan Stanley Acquires 1,107,030 Shares of Brookdale Senior Living, Inc. (BKD)

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living, Inc. (NYSE:BKD) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,928,319 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,107,030 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 5.29% of Brookdale Senior Living worth $90,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKD. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 3.0% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 195,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after buying an additional 5,742 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 6.6% in the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LP now owns 126,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 20.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 9,598 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 127.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 10,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 3.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 324,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,176,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Brookdale Senior Living stock opened at $9.70 on Friday. Brookdale Senior Living, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.28 and a 12-month high of $11.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.66). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 13.56% and a negative net margin of 21.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Brookdale Senior Living, Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Brookdale Senior Living from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Brookdale Senior Living currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.92.

In related news, Director Marcus E. Bromley acquired 6,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.85 per share, for a total transaction of $50,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,619 shares in the company, valued at $428,759.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Brookdale Senior Living Company Profile

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates through five segments: Retirement Centers, Assisted Living, CCRCs ? Rental, Brookdale Ancillary Services, and Management Services. The Retirement Centers segment owns or leases communities comprising independent living and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income senior citizens.

