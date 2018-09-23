Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Sells 6,995 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (PFE)

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lessened its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 0.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,425,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,995 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises about 2.6% of Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $87,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AXA boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 5,188,453 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $187,926,000 after acquiring an additional 438,040 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 285,325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,352,000 after acquiring an additional 57,176 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 14,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 5,581 shares during the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 681,255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,127,000 after acquiring an additional 67,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 228,149 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,097,000 after acquiring an additional 3,089 shares during the last quarter. 68.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

NYSE:PFE opened at $44.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.20 and a 1-year high of $44.19. The company has a market capitalization of $260.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.96.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.35% and a net margin of 42.35%. The firm had revenue of $13.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 3rd were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 51.32%.

In other Pfizer news, CEO Ian C. Read sold 486,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.36, for a total value of $18,185,092.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,145,693 shares in the company, valued at $42,803,090.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Laurie J. Olson sold 10,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $418,774.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,979,552. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 761,230 shares of company stock valued at $29,054,690 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $45.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $45.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $42.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Pfizer to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $40.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.89.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH). The IH segment focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines and vaccines, and consumer healthcare products in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases, as well as consumer healthcare, such as over-the-counter brands comprising dietary supplements, pain management, gastrointestinal, and respiratory and personal care.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.