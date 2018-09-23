Mizuho Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for AmerisourceBergen (ABC)

Mizuho restated their neutral rating on shares of AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of AmerisourceBergen from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut shares of AmerisourceBergen from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $97.00 to $88.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. AmerisourceBergen currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $101.80.

Shares of AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $90.13 on Wednesday. AmerisourceBergen has a twelve month low of $71.90 and a twelve month high of $106.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.04.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.08. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 48.65%. The business had revenue of $43.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 20th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 17th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.85%.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 21,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total value of $1,734,687.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,393,906.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kathy H. Gaddes sold 2,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total transaction of $238,123.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,891 shares in the company, valued at $349,372.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 103,561 shares of company stock worth $8,786,849. Insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABC. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 261.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 66.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

