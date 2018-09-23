Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. Acquires 11,100 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 27.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 4.1% of Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the first quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 32,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,517,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.4% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 13,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% during the first quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 54,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,013,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 15,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.3% during the second quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 6,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. 70.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Gordon Smith sold 30,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.01, for a total value of $3,502,957.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM opened at $117.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $407.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $93.34 and a fifty-two week high of $119.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $27.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.62 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 13.18%. sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 5th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 4th. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.61%.

JPM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $124.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, July 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.75.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking, Corporate & Investment Bank, Commercial Banking, and Asset & Wealth Management. The Consumer & Community Banking segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, payment processing services, auto loans and leases.

