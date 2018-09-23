MintCoin Trading Down 13% This Week (MINT)

MintCoin (CURRENCY:MINT) traded down 18.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 23rd. Over the last week, MintCoin has traded down 13% against the dollar. One MintCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. MintCoin has a market capitalization of $3.39 million and $1,600.00 worth of MintCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MintCoin alerts:

AsiaCoin (AC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 28.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002002 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000079 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE2) traded up 28.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Renos (RNS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000060 BTC.

GambleCoin (GMCN) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Digital Rupees (DRS) traded 101.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Safe Trade Coin (XSTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MintCoin Coin Profile

MintCoin (CRYPTO:MINT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 6th, 2014. MintCoin’s total supply is 24,947,260,808 coins. MintCoin’s official Twitter account is @MintcoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MintCoin is www.mintcoinofficial.eu . The Reddit community for MintCoin is /r/MintCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling MintCoin

MintCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, SouthXchange and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MintCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MintCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MintCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MintCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.