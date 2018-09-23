Millennium Management LLC Has $36.92 Million Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc (DVMT)

Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc (NYSE:DVMT) by 178.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 436,482 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 279,477 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Dell Technologies worth $36,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVMT. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 1,169.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 23.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DVMT opened at $96.20 on Friday. Dell Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $64.96 and a twelve month high of $99.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $73.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59 and a beta of -0.15.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dell Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dell Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.50.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports information technology (IT) products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Client Solutions Group (CSG), Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), and VMware. The CSG segment offers hardware, such as desktop personal computers, notebooks, and workstations; and branded peripherals, including monitors and projectors; third-party software and peripherals; and attached software, peripherals, and services comprising support and deployment, configuration, and extended warranty services.

Recommended Story: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.