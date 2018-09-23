Millennium Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Portland General Electric (POR)

Millennium Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 834,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 518,144 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $35,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Portland General Electric by 11.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 16,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its position in Portland General Electric by 161.6% during the second quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 29,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 18,193 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in Portland General Electric by 8.5% during the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 69,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,982,000 after acquiring an additional 5,438 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Portland General Electric by 37.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 68,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,908,000 after acquiring an additional 18,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMP Capital Investors Ltd lifted its position in Portland General Electric by 49.4% during the second quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 27,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

POR has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “$45.10” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.50 price target on shares of Portland General Electric in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

NYSE POR opened at $45.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Portland General Electric has a 1-year low of $39.02 and a 1-year high of $50.11. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.16.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.09. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The company had revenue of $449.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 25th will be given a $0.3625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 24th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is 63.32%.

In other news, VP William David Robertson sold 4,380 shares of Portland General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.78, for a total value of $200,516.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,024 shares in the company, valued at $733,578.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Portland General Electric Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2017, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,250 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 402 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 561 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

Read More: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR).

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.