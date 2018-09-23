Micron Technology (MU) Given Overweight Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. They currently have a $84.00 target price on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MU. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (down from $63.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, September 17th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, Macquarie lowered their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $67.80.

Shares of MU opened at $44.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $53.42 billion, a PE ratio of 3.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.63. Micron Technology has a 12-month low of $34.09 and a 12-month high of $64.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $8.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 46.51% and a return on equity of 54.94%. The business’s revenue was up 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. analysts predict that Micron Technology will post 10.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Steven L. Thorsen, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total transaction of $2,203,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 126,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,995,879.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert E. Switz sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.34, for a total transaction of $4,000,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 120,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,414,508.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 140,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,604,100. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the first quarter valued at about $104,000. Brasada Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 100.0% during the first quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 2,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 411.8% during the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 199,900.0% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 7,994.3% during the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 2,833 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,798 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc provides semiconductor systems worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers DDR3 and DDR4 DRAM products for computers, servers, networking devices, communications equipment, consumer electronics, automotive, and industrial applications; lower power DRAM products for smartphones, tablets, automotive, laptop computers, and other mobile consumer device applications; DDR2 DRAM and DDR DRAM, GDDR5 and GDDR5X DRAM, SDRAM, and RLDRAM products for networking devices, servers, consumer electronics, communications equipment, computer peripherals, and automotive and industrial applications, as well as for computer memory upgrades; and hybrid memory cube semiconductor memory devices.

