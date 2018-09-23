MFA Finl Inc/SH (MFA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 on October 31st

MFA Finl Inc/SH (NYSE:MFA) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 1st will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 28th.

MFA Finl Inc/SH has a dividend payout ratio of 108.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect MFA Finl Inc/SH to earn $0.77 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 103.9%.

Get MFA Finl Inc/SH alerts:

MFA stock opened at $7.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.33. MFA Finl Inc/SH has a 52 week low of $6.72 and a 52 week high of $8.90.

MFA Finl Inc/SH (NYSE:MFA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). MFA Finl Inc/SH had a net margin of 77.32% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The business had revenue of $49.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that MFA Finl Inc/SH will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on MFA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MFA Finl Inc/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Compass Point set a $8.00 price objective on shares of MFA Finl Inc/SH and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of MFA Finl Inc/SH from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of MFA Finl Inc/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.44.

About MFA Finl Inc/SH

MFA Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, residential whole loans, credit risk transfer securities, and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

See Also: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE), For Valuing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for MFA Finl Inc/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFA Finl Inc/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.