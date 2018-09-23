Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Has $1.19 Million Stake in Energizer Holdings Inc (ENR)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY decreased its stake in shares of Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 960 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Energizer were worth $1,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ENR. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Energizer during the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Energizer by 443.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Energizer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energizer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energizer during the 1st quarter valued at about $169,000. 96.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ENR opened at $62.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.43. Energizer Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $40.64 and a 12-month high of $65.57.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54. The firm had revenue of $392.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.13 million. Energizer had a return on equity of 359.49% and a net margin of 6.98%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. research analysts expect that Energizer Holdings Inc will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 16th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 15th. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.93%.

In other Energizer news, VP Mark Stephen Lavigne sold 12,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.08, for a total value of $812,458.72. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 22,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,457,401.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gregory T. Kinder sold 3,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $247,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,715. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,794 shares of company stock worth $1,532,609 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Energizer to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Energizer from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. ValuEngine raised Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Energizer from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Energizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.20.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid products.

