Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Grows Stake in T-Mobile Us Inc (TMUS)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,683 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in T-Mobile Us were worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. DnB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile Us during the second quarter worth $240,108,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile Us during the second quarter worth $132,346,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile Us by 44.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,782,115 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $345,483,000 after buying an additional 1,781,530 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile Us by 16,308.9% during the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,290,233 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $77,091,000 after buying an additional 1,282,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile Us by 7,776.4% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,272,198 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $76,014,000 after buying an additional 1,256,046 shares in the last quarter. 32.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TMUS opened at $69.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. T-Mobile Us Inc has a 12-month low of $54.60 and a 12-month high of $69.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.16, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.44.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. T-Mobile Us had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $10.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. T-Mobile Us’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile Us Inc will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp set a $76.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile Us and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of T-Mobile Us from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Barclays lowered shares of T-Mobile Us to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of T-Mobile Us from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile Us in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.46.

In related news, insider Thomas Christopher Keys sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total value of $4,265,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 381,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,062,981.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth A. Mcauliffe sold 4,187 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.58, for a total transaction of $249,461.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,476,195.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,660 shares of company stock valued at $6,186,665 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 72.6 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

