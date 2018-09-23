Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Acquires 1,037 Shares of Dril-Quip, Inc. (DRQ)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its holdings in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,386 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Dril-Quip were worth $1,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DRQ. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Dril-Quip by 10.1% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 871,154 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,028,000 after acquiring an additional 79,730 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Dril-Quip by 3.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,952,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Dril-Quip by 7.0% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 331,748 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,863,000 after acquiring an additional 21,762 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Dril-Quip by 8.9% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 48,204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 3,956 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in Dril-Quip in the first quarter worth approximately $12,167,000.

Shares of NYSE DRQ opened at $50.40 on Friday. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.35 and a 1 year high of $58.95.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $94.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.76 million. Dril-Quip had a negative return on equity of 1.19% and a negative net margin of 27.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. analysts forecast that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dril-Quip announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, July 26th that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dril-Quip from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. B. Riley cut shares of Dril-Quip from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Barclays cut shares of Dril-Quip from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Dril-Quip and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Dril-Quip from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.22.

Dril-Quip Profile

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services onshore and offshore drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific.

