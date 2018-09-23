MetLife Investment Advisors LLC Trims Position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT)

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 472 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $2,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resolution Capital Ltd increased its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 1,095,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,584,000 after buying an additional 253,410 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 434.3% in the 2nd quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 265,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,538,000 after buying an additional 215,419 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 94.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 295,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,272,000 after buying an additional 143,491 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 974,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,098,000 after buying an additional 101,300 shares during the period. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 233.6% in the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 127,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,850,000 after buying an additional 89,559 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

NYSE:FRT opened at $127.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $106.41 and a fifty-two week high of $134.52. The firm has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.18.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.02. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 31.64% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The business had revenue of $224.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 20th. This is a boost from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 69.04%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FRT. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $142.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.54.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

Featured Story: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.