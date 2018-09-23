MetLife Investment Advisors LLC Sells 19,541 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (MOH)

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 39.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,541 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $2,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MOH. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 85.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,584,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,970,000 after buying an additional 2,110,308 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 33.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,805,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,805,000 after purchasing an additional 709,100 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 30.9% in the first quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 1,764,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,231,000 after purchasing an additional 416,159 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $32,522,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 83.3% in the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 726,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,008,000 after purchasing an additional 330,339 shares during the period.
Shares of MOH stock opened at $152.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.28. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.66 and a 1-year high of $153.83.
In other news, Director Daniel Cooperman sold 943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.81, for a total value of $126,182.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Norman Nichols sold 4,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $571,627.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,867 shares of company stock valued at $1,301,992. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MOH shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $132.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $134.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.83.
Molina Healthcare Company Profile
Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.
