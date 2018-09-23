MetLife Investment Advisors LLC Sells 19,541 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (MOH)

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 39.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,541 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $2,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MOH. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 85.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,584,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,970,000 after buying an additional 2,110,308 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 33.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,805,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,805,000 after purchasing an additional 709,100 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 30.9% in the first quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 1,764,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,231,000 after purchasing an additional 416,159 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $32,522,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 83.3% in the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 726,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,008,000 after purchasing an additional 330,339 shares during the period.

Shares of MOH stock opened at $152.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.28. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.66 and a 1-year high of $153.83.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $1.99. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. Molina Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a positive return on equity of 23.01%. Molina Healthcare’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($4.01) earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel Cooperman sold 943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.81, for a total value of $126,182.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Norman Nichols sold 4,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $571,627.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,867 shares of company stock valued at $1,301,992. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MOH shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $132.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $134.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.83.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

