MetLife Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.86 Million Holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (TCBI)

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI) by 41.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,220 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 22,255 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares were worth $2,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Sentry Investments Corp. bought a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY bought a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $329,000.

In related news, Director Ian J. Turpin sold 5,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.06, for a total transaction of $495,079.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $800,502.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TCBI opened at $88.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc has a twelve month low of $77.65 and a twelve month high of $103.05.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $248.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.58 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 22.15% and a return on equity of 12.51%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Capital Bancshares Inc will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 15th. Sandler O’Neill reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “$96.20” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.33.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

