MetLife Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stake in PRA Health Sciences Inc (PRAH)

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH) by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,815 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PRA Health Sciences were worth $2,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $120,000. Ostrum Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Intrust Bank NA acquired a new stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. 98.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PRA Health Sciences stock opened at $107.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. PRA Health Sciences Inc has a 12 month low of $73.50 and a 12 month high of $112.88. The firm has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.51.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.12. PRA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 24.52% and a net margin of 4.25%. The business had revenue of $722.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $706.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that PRA Health Sciences Inc will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Pra Investors L.P. Kkr sold 6,500,000 shares of PRA Health Sciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.01, for a total transaction of $656,565,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PRAH shares. BidaskClub raised PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a research note on Friday, July 20th. ValuEngine raised PRA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on PRA Health Sciences from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. PRA Health Sciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.44.

PRA Health Sciences Company Profile

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

