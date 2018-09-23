Merculet Price Hits $0.0009 on Exchanges (MVP)

Merculet (CURRENCY:MVP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 23rd. Merculet has a total market capitalization of $2.41 million and approximately $36,051.00 worth of Merculet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Merculet token can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Rfinex, OKEx, Hotbit and Bilaxy. In the last seven days, Merculet has traded 5.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Merculet alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00008429 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004194 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014836 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000355 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.86 or 0.00295024 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.28 or 0.00152737 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $485.44 or 0.07211795 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00009281 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Merculet Profile

Merculet’s launch date was April 7th, 2018. Merculet’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,650,567,697 tokens. Merculet’s official Twitter account is @Merculet_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Merculet is /r/Merculet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Merculet is medium.com/merculet . Merculet’s official website is www.merculet.io

Buying and Selling Merculet

Merculet can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Rfinex, Bilaxy, Hotbit, IDEX, OKEx and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Merculet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Merculet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Merculet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Merculet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Merculet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.