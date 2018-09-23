Memetic / PepeCoin Price Reaches $0.0434 (MEME)

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0434 or 0.00000650 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinExchange, Bittrex and Upbit. Over the last week, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded up 7.5% against the US dollar. Memetic / PepeCoin has a market cap of $1.01 million and approximately $39,834.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $204.44 or 0.03059958 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00009069 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000506 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00004380 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002552 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003286 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded up 41.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000653 BTC.

PinkCoin (PINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000084 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded 23.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003091 BTC.

ATMChain (ATM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Profile

Memetic / PepeCoin (CRYPTO:MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 23,721,650 coins and its circulating supply is 23,354,398 coins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official website is memetic.ai . Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Trading

Memetic / PepeCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Cryptopia, Bittrex and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memetic / PepeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Memetic / PepeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Memetic / PepeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

