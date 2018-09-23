Medtronic’s (MDT) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Oppenheimer

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

MDT has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine upgraded Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Medtronic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on Medtronic from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.61.

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $97.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Medtronic has a 52-week low of $76.41 and a 52-week high of $98.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.92.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. Medtronic had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Michael J. Coyle sold 145,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total transaction of $13,899,452.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 190,680 shares in the company, valued at $18,209,940. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Hooman Hakami sold 26,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.29, for a total value of $2,518,850.11. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,070,699.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 218,879 shares of company stock valued at $20,941,537 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Affiance Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 18.6% in the second quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 8,080 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 11.2% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 39,991 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,424,000 after buying an additional 4,038 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 85.1% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 35,946 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after buying an additional 16,530 shares in the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 4.9% in the second quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 23,592 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the second quarter valued at about $308,000. Institutional investors own 79.86% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

