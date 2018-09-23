Medtronic’s (MDT) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Oppenheimer

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.
MDT has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine upgraded Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Medtronic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on Medtronic from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.61.
Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $97.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Medtronic has a 52-week low of $76.41 and a 52-week high of $98.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.92.
In other Medtronic news, EVP Michael J. Coyle sold 145,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total transaction of $13,899,452.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 190,680 shares in the company, valued at $18,209,940. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Hooman Hakami sold 26,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.29, for a total value of $2,518,850.11. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,070,699.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 218,879 shares of company stock valued at $20,941,537 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Affiance Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 18.6% in the second quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 8,080 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 11.2% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 39,991 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,424,000 after buying an additional 4,038 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 85.1% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 35,946 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after buying an additional 16,530 shares in the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 4.9% in the second quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 23,592 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the second quarter valued at about $308,000. Institutional investors own 79.86% of the company’s stock.
Medtronic Company Profile
Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.
Further Reading: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained
Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.