Medpace Holdings Inc (MEDP) CEO Sells $6,819,641.73 in Stock

Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) CEO August J. Troendle sold 114,983 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.31, for a total transaction of $6,819,641.73. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,851 shares in the company, valued at $20,868,282.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

MEDP opened at $57.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.00. Medpace Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $30.90 and a 52-week high of $65.09.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $117.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.97 million. Medpace had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The company’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings Inc will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MEDP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Medpace in a report on Monday, September 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Medpace from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Medpace from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.57.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MEDP. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Medpace by 952.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 129,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,503,000 after purchasing an additional 116,740 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Medpace during the first quarter valued at $214,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Medpace by 102.3% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 176,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,178,000 after purchasing an additional 89,510 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Medpace by 12.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 16,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Medpace by 26.1% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after purchasing an additional 15,132 shares in the last quarter. 39.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas.

