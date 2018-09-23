MCO (MCO) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $6.23 Million

MCO (CURRENCY:MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 23rd. MCO has a market cap of $69.30 million and $6.23 million worth of MCO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MCO token can now be purchased for approximately $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Liqui, Gate.io, EXX and Bithumb. During the last week, MCO has traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00008432 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00004282 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014846 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000356 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.04 or 0.00297498 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.26 or 0.00152303 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000208 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00009345 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $466.55 or 0.06924417 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

MCO Token Profile

MCO’s genesis date was May 18th, 2017. MCO’s total supply is 31,587,682 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,793,831 tokens. The Reddit community for MCO is /r/MCOCrypto . MCO’s official website is mco.crypto.com . MCO’s official message board is medium.com/@MCOCrypto . MCO’s official Twitter account is @MCO_Crypto

Buying and Selling MCO

MCO can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, YoBit, OKEx, ABCC, Coinnest, Huobi, Cobinhood, Gate.io, Upbit, DDEX, EXX, Bit-Z, IDEX, Bittrex, HitBTC, Livecoin, LATOKEN, Binance, BigONE, Bithumb and Coinrail.

