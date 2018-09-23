McKesson Co. (MCK) Holdings Trimmed by Federated Investors Inc. PA

Federated Investors Inc. PA lowered its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 92.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,789 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA’s holdings in McKesson were worth $983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MCK. James Hambro & Partners raised its stake in McKesson by 141.6% during the 2nd quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in McKesson during the 1st quarter valued at $138,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new stake in McKesson during the 1st quarter valued at $142,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in McKesson during the 2nd quarter valued at $174,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in McKesson during the 2nd quarter valued at $179,000. 88.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MCK. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 target price on shares of McKesson in a research note on Sunday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on McKesson from $181.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of McKesson in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price on shares of McKesson in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded McKesson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. McKesson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.30.

MCK opened at $134.95 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $122.49 and a one year high of $178.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.25.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.01. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 25.19% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The company had revenue of $52.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 13.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 31st. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 12.36%.

In other news, Director N Anthony Coles sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.69, for a total value of $173,731.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

