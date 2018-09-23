MCBC (MCFT) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MCBC (NASDAQ:MCFT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. They currently have $41.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “MCBC Holdings, Inc. is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of MasterCraft brand premium performance sport boats. The Company offers water skiing, wakeboarding and luxury performance powerboats. MCBC Holdings, Inc. is headquartered Vonore, United States. “

Get MCBC alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MCFT. B. Riley boosted their target price on MCBC from $36.50 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on MCBC from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. BidaskClub raised MCBC from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Saturday, September 15th. ValuEngine raised MCBC from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of MCBC in a research report on Friday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.17.

Shares of MCBC stock opened at $36.90 on Wednesday. MCBC has a one year low of $18.33 and a one year high of $39.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $696.80 million, a P/E ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

MCBC (NASDAQ:MCFT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 6th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.15. MCBC had a return on equity of 108.42% and a net margin of 11.92%. The business had revenue of $95.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 63.6% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that MCBC will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCFT. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in MCBC during the 1st quarter valued at about $120,000. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in MCBC during the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in MCBC during the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in MCBC during the 1st quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in MCBC during the 2nd quarter valued at about $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

About MCBC

MCBC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, innovates, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational sport boats in North America and internationally. The company offers recreational performance sport boats, which are primarily used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

Read More: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MCBC (MCFT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MCBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MCBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.