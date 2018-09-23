Maxwell Technologies Inc. (MXWL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Maxwell Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:MXWL) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on MXWL shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Maxwell Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Maxwell Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Maxwell Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Maxwell Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company.

Shares of MXWL opened at $3.55 on Friday. Maxwell Technologies has a 12 month low of $3.22 and a 12 month high of $6.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $140.79 million, a PE ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 0.11.

Maxwell Technologies (NASDAQ:MXWL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The electronics maker reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.04). Maxwell Technologies had a negative net margin of 34.65% and a negative return on equity of 33.83%. The business had revenue of $29.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Maxwell Technologies will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Franz Fink bought 400,000 shares of Maxwell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,047,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,405,067.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Lyle bought 30,700 shares of Maxwell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.25 per share, with a total value of $99,775.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,500 shares in the company, valued at $541,125. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 492,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,599,650 in the last 90 days. 7.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mak Capital One LLC raised its stake in Maxwell Technologies by 87.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mak Capital One LLC now owns 2,944,521 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $15,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371,620 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Maxwell Technologies by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 97,861 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 46,055 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Maxwell Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $130,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Maxwell Technologies by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,053,242 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,477,000 after acquiring an additional 41,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Maxwell Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $125,000. Institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Maxwell Technologies Company Profile

Maxwell Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets energy storage and power delivery products worldwide. The company provides ultracapacitor cells, multi-cell packs, modules, and subsystems that provide energy storage and power delivery solutions for applications in automotive, grid energy storage, wind, bus, industrial, and truck industries; and lithium-ion capacitors, which are energy storage devices designed to address various applications in the rail, grid, and industrial markets.

