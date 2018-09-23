Maxim Group Reaffirms Hold Rating for Darden Restaurants (DRI)

Maxim Group reissued their hold rating on shares of Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) in a report issued on Thursday. Maxim Group currently has a $112.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock.

“DRI posted F1Q19 (August) pro forma EPS of $1.34, which beat our $1.26 estimate and the $1.24 Street mean. The company’s +3.3% blended comp also beat expectations, helped by stronger than expected sales at the fine dining brands. However, Cheddar’s remained a drag on overall performance with a -4.0% comp. The company raised FY19 EPS guidance to $5.52-$5.65, which brackets our $5.63 pre-release estimate and the $5.54 Street mean. Management also raised its blended comp target to positive 2.0%-2.5%, from positive 1.0%-2.0% (vs. +2.4% Maxim pre-release and +1.9% Street mean).”,” the firm’s analyst wrote.

DRI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on Darden Restaurants to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered Darden Restaurants from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Darden Restaurants to $240.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $120.13.

Shares of NYSE DRI opened at $112.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.15. Darden Restaurants has a 1 year low of $77.55 and a 1 year high of $124.00.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 20th. The restaurant operator reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 30.32% and a net margin of 7.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 10th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 9th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.29%.

In other news, SVP John W. Madonna sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.21, for a total value of $76,447.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,102.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Ricardo Cardenas sold 10,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.86, for a total value of $1,161,100.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,169,470.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 182,236 shares of company stock valued at $19,609,826. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 3.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,054,427 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,183,487,000 after buying an additional 401,736 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 12.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,621,385 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $280,646,000 after buying an additional 288,019 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 100.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,520,183 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $162,751,000 after buying an additional 763,239 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 290.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,287,465 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $137,836,000 after buying an additional 958,040 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 5.6% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,012,324 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $108,380,000 after buying an additional 53,292 shares during the period. 89.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

