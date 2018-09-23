MaxCoin Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $148.00 (MAX)

MaxCoin (CURRENCY:MAX) traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 23rd. MaxCoin has a market cap of $1.48 million and approximately $148.00 worth of MaxCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MaxCoin has traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar. One MaxCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0240 or 0.00000356 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptohub, YoBit and Bittylicious.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $209.56 or 0.03104480 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.58 or 0.00571557 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00030311 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00015426 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00023770 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00036538 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000052 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00015549 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00019166 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00009333 BTC.

MaxCoin Coin Profile

MaxCoin (CRYPTO:MAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theKeccak hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 6th, 2014. MaxCoin’s total supply is 61,445,805 coins. MaxCoin’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . MaxCoin’s official website is www.maxcoinproject.org

MaxCoin Coin Trading

MaxCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, Bittylicious and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MaxCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MaxCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MaxCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

