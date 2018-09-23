Mastercard Inc (MA) Shares Sold by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden lessened its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 220,186 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 28,000 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up about 1.6% of Forsta AP Fonden’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $43,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the second quarter valued at $109,000. Fort L.P. purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the second quarter valued at $120,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in Mastercard by 87.2% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 644 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the second quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the first quarter valued at $133,000. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MA opened at $221.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.43 billion, a PE ratio of 48.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.19. Mastercard Inc has a 12 month low of $137.75 and a 12 month high of $223.37.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 103.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 9th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 5th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 21.83%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Mastercard to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sandler O’Neill reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $209.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $223.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Buckingham Research boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $222.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $244.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.56.

In other news, CFO Martina Hundmejean sold 69,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.35, for a total value of $13,987,835.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,905 shares in the company, valued at $25,826,116.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

