MassGrid One Day Trading Volume Reaches $8,195.00 (MGD)

MassGrid (CURRENCY:MGD) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 23rd. During the last seven days, MassGrid has traded up 11.4% against the U.S. dollar. One MassGrid coin can now be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00001499 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinEx, QBTC and ChaoEX. MassGrid has a market capitalization of $5.10 million and $8,195.00 worth of MassGrid was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MassGrid alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,696.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $243.36 or 0.03634605 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $486.54 or 0.07266379 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60.66 or 0.00908133 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.06 or 0.01812414 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.53 or 0.00172550 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $132.67 or 0.01981417 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.53 or 0.00336489 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000030 BTC.

MassGrid Profile

MassGrid is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Jump Consistent Hash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 1st, 2018. MassGrid’s total supply is 130,994,305 coins and its circulating supply is 50,909,717 coins. MassGrid’s official Twitter account is @MassGrid . MassGrid’s official website is www.massgrid.com . The Reddit community for MassGrid is /r/Mass_Grid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

MassGrid Coin Trading

MassGrid can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx, QBTC and ChaoEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MassGrid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MassGrid should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MassGrid using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MassGrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MassGrid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.