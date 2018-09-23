Markel Co. (MKL) Position Raised by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 56,154 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Markel were worth $60,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MKL. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Markel during the second quarter worth approximately $109,000. Ostrum Asset Management acquired a new stake in Markel in the first quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Markel in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Bridgeworth LLC acquired a new stake in Markel in the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in Markel by 115,809.3% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 224,864 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 224,670 shares during the period. 78.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Richard R. Whitt III sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,202.80, for a total value of $601,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,444 shares in the company, valued at $12,562,043.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alan I. Kirshner sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,085.92, for a total value of $108,592.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,790,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,871,740 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Markel stock opened at $1,216.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Markel Co. has a 52 week low of $1,045.00 and a 52 week high of $1,228.32. The company has a market capitalization of $16.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 335.95 and a beta of 0.95.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $19.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.49 by $11.48. Markel had a return on equity of 2.89% and a net margin of 5.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. research analysts predict that Markel Co. will post 39.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MKL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Markel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Markel in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Markel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,237.50.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Insurance, International Insurance, and Reinsurance. The U.S. Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal line, program, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as other insurance product lines, such as ocean marine, surety, CPI, and coverages.

